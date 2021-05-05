BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. 81,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,090. BorgWarner has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $51.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

