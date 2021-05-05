BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-$15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.97 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,395. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.