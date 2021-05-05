Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Boston Private Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Boston Private Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boston Private Financial to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BPFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

