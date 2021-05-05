Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of EPAY traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,209. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.04 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,527 shares of company stock worth $758,023 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.