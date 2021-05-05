Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 26614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.
In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $70,339.75. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $107,427.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,527 shares of company stock valued at $758,023. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.38, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
