Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 26614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $70,339.75. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $107,427.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,527 shares of company stock valued at $758,023. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.5% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.38, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.