Bounty0x Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,269.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $966,872.45 and $45,269.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.68 or 0.00846328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.49 or 0.09491645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044289 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

