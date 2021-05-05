Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.0 days.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $187.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.26. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $136.72 and a 12 month high of $189.44.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYDGF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.13.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.