BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BP stock traded up GBX 7.15 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 310.15 ($4.05). The stock had a trading volume of 56,388,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 262.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 364.64 ($4.76).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 15,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £305.55 ($399.20). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,555.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Dividend History for BP (LON:BP)

