Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

