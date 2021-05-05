Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $589.11. 140,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $291.29 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $366.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

