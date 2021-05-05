Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.91. 21,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $145.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

