Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 292,050 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 292,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,310,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.26% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 65.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,799. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

