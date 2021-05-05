Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Sells £71,735.24 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

BRW opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 321.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 295.72. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 349.50 ($4.57). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38.

BRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 382.33 ($5.00).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

