Bridge Oracle Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Billion (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $76.84 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00268547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.16 or 0.01150755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.12 or 0.00744320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,697.63 or 0.99738554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

