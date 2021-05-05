Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BR stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.64. 6,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,325. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

