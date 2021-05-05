Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Banc of California reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Banc of California stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $918.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,800 shares of company stock worth $654,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

