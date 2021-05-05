Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post sales of $950,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $4.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.35 million, with estimates ranging from $11.70 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

