Brokerages Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.14. Heska posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HSKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $191.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 1 year low of $68.04 and a 1 year high of $217.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heska by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 19.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $13,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

