Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 270,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.79.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

