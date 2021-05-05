Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.48. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.16. 746,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,790. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -318.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

