Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.48. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.16. 746,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,790. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -318.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Earnings History and Estimates for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Comments


