Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55. Trimble has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

