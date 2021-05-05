Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.39 Billion

Brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce sales of $8.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.63 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $34.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.31 billion to $37.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.86 billion to $39.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,111 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.7% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 407.6% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 40,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. 7,021,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,518,679. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.