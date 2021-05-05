Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENLV. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $175.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.14. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $29.40.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.
