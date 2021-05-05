Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENLV. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $175.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.14. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

