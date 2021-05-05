Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $35.99. 264,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,185. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.