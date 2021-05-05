Brokerages Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.90 Million

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $139.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.90 million and the highest is $141.20 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $136.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $552.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $576.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.34 million to $589.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 169,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $495,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $23,686,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233,719 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

