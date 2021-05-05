Brokerages Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.48. 356,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.02. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $168.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

