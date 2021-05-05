Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.71.

CLX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.08. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $964,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 56.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

