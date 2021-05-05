Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post sales of $84.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $32.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $344.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $413.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $397.03 million, with estimates ranging from $369.21 million to $414.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 389,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,177. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

