Brokerages Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) PT at C$5.64

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.

VNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

TSE:VNP opened at C$4.16 on Friday. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.67 million and a P/E ratio of 126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.43.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

