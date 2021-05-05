Brokerages Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) PT at C$5.64

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.
VNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
TSE:VNP opened at C$4.16 on Friday. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.67 million and a P/E ratio of 126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.43.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
