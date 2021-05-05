Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target at $10.81

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

ARC Resources stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.59. 194,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,831. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

