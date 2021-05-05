Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target at $85.31

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.31.

Several brokerages have commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 163.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. 51,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,656. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

