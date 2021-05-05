Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Target Price at $48.00

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

ACLLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of ACLLF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $34.36. 4,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. ATCO has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.