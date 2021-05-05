Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) PT at $34.60

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CUBI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Insiders sold a total of 36,674 shares of company stock worth $1,058,391 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

