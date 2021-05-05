Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) PT at $26.50

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. 673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,021. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.