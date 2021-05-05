Brokerages Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT at $35.88

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 106.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.