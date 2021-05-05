Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 4,145

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,145 ($54.15).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,082 ($66.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,803.51. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,989 ($39.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The stock has a market cap of £9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.