Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target at $26.42

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

MAG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 60,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

