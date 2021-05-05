Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amedisys, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $259.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.48. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Amedisys by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amedisys by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

