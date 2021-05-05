Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBT. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $242.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 361,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

