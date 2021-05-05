Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

TMHC opened at $31.55 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,050 shares of company stock worth $6,804,174 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $16,641,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 234,284 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

