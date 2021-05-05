Brokers Issue Forecasts for Textron Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Textron in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. Textron has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 420,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 24.3% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.