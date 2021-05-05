Brokers Offer Predictions for Apple Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.85 on Monday. Apple has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.