Brokers Offer Predictions for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

HMST stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $921.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $94,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

