Brokers Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

TSE IMG opened at C$3.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.36. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$3.61 and a 12 month high of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 34.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

