Brokers Set Expectations for International Paper’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

International Paper stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in International Paper by 1,725.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 867.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after buying an additional 586,985 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.