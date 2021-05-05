Brokers Set Expectations for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

NYSE:PAG opened at $90.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

