Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Holdings Increased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 475.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,380 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises about 2.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. 6,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

