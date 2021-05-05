Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 287,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $49.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

