Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,330. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.