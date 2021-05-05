BSCView Achieves Market Cap of $2.32 Million (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $193,570.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00266847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.58 or 0.01152364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00032118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00740305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.99 or 0.99794302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars.

